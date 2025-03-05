Left Menu

CMA Clears Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

Britain's competition authority, CMA, decided not to investigate the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership under the Enterprise Act 2002. The partnership had faced antitrust scrutiny following boardroom changes at OpenAI, but the CMA concluded that the partnership promotes competition and responsible AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's competition watchdog, the CMA, announced Wednesday that it will not probe the Microsoft-OpenAI collaboration under the merger conditions set by the Enterprise Act 2002.

The partnership drew antitrust scrutiny both in Britain and the U.S. following strategic changes at OpenAI that saw CEO Sam Altman temporarily step down before returning to his role. A spokesperson for Microsoft commented that the company's alliance with OpenAI encourages competition and responsible AI innovation.

"We are pleased with the CMA's decision, which came after a thorough examination of the commercial context," said the spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

