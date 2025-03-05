CMA Clears Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

Britain's competition watchdog, the CMA, announced Wednesday that it will not probe the Microsoft-OpenAI collaboration under the merger conditions set by the Enterprise Act 2002.

The partnership drew antitrust scrutiny both in Britain and the U.S. following strategic changes at OpenAI that saw CEO Sam Altman temporarily step down before returning to his role. A spokesperson for Microsoft commented that the company's alliance with OpenAI encourages competition and responsible AI innovation.

"We are pleased with the CMA's decision, which came after a thorough examination of the commercial context," said the spokesperson.

