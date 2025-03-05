Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Controversial Land Ordinance Sparks Debate

The House of Representatives endorsed four government-proposed ordinances amidst coalition disagreement over a land-related enactment. Although ordinances on governance, finance, and investment passed, the land ordinance faced criticism, particularly from Madhes-based parties, delaying its presentation. If unresolved, this could lead to a coalition crisis in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:30 IST
Political Turmoil: Controversial Land Ordinance Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The government faced an uphill battle in pushing its land-related ordinance through the House of Representatives as coalition partners remain sharply divided over its provisions. On Wednesday, four of the five proposed ordinances were endorsed, excluding the contentious land ordinance, which is still entangled in political contention.

Despite successfully passing ordinances on good governance, financial procedure, and investment, the land-related ordinance was withheld due to opposition from coalition members, notably the Madhes-based parties. They criticize the ordinance for allegedly favoring land mafias at the expense of the landless people in the Terai region.

The current situation has cast uncertainty over the coalition's stability, as further discussions among parties continue. The JSP-Nepal's strategic position in the National Assembly adds pressure, highlighting the precarious balance of power and the potential for a governmental crisis if consensus is not reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025