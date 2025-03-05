Political Turmoil: Controversial Land Ordinance Sparks Debate

The government faced an uphill battle in pushing its land-related ordinance through the House of Representatives as coalition partners remain sharply divided over its provisions. On Wednesday, four of the five proposed ordinances were endorsed, excluding the contentious land ordinance, which is still entangled in political contention.

Despite successfully passing ordinances on good governance, financial procedure, and investment, the land-related ordinance was withheld due to opposition from coalition members, notably the Madhes-based parties. They criticize the ordinance for allegedly favoring land mafias at the expense of the landless people in the Terai region.

The current situation has cast uncertainty over the coalition's stability, as further discussions among parties continue. The JSP-Nepal's strategic position in the National Assembly adds pressure, highlighting the precarious balance of power and the potential for a governmental crisis if consensus is not reached.

