Major Heroin Bust in Delhi: Police Nab Drug Peddler with Arms
Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Asif Chaudhary for illegal possession of heroin and firearms. Acting on a tip-off, they seized a substantial amount of heroin and a pistol with live ammunition from his car in Shahdara. The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to control drug trafficking in the city.
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a drug peddler along with seizing 461 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.10 crore and illegal firearms in Shahdara. An official disclosed the details on Wednesday, highlighting a major success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.
Identified as Mohammad Asif Chaudhary, a 33-year-old from New Seelampur, the suspect was found in possession of a 9 mm pistol and live cartridges. His arrest came following a tip-off received on February 4 about heroin being transported illegally near a hotel in Anand Vihar.
A police team promptly laid a trap near the designated location, spotting and intercepting a silver-coloured car. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities discovered the heroin and firearm, leading to Chaudhary's immediate arrest and underlining the persistent threat of drug-related crimes in the region.
