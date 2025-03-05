Family Tragedy in Ettumanoor: Man Arrested for Abetment
Nobi Lukose was arrested in connection with the suspected suicides of his wife and two daughters in Ettumanoor. The family tragedy unfolded as Shiny Lukose and her daughters jumped in front of a train. A domestic violence complaint and an ongoing divorce were part of their complex situation.
Nobi Lukose, aged 44, was apprehended on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife and two daughters, a tragedy that occurred in Ettumanoor last week, according to local law enforcement.
Authorities revealed that Lukose's wife, Shiny, along with their daughters, Aleena (11) and Evana (10), died after jumping in front of a train on February 28. Shiny had previously filed a domestic violence report against Lukose, highlighting ongoing familial tensions.
The family had been living apart for nine months due to a pending divorce, and an in-depth investigation into this heartbreaking incident is underway, police officials confirmed.
