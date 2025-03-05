Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Ettumanoor: Man Arrested for Abetment

Nobi Lukose was arrested in connection with the suspected suicides of his wife and two daughters in Ettumanoor. The family tragedy unfolded as Shiny Lukose and her daughters jumped in front of a train. A domestic violence complaint and an ongoing divorce were part of their complex situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:17 IST
Family Tragedy in Ettumanoor: Man Arrested for Abetment
  • Country:
  • India

Nobi Lukose, aged 44, was apprehended on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife and two daughters, a tragedy that occurred in Ettumanoor last week, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities revealed that Lukose's wife, Shiny, along with their daughters, Aleena (11) and Evana (10), died after jumping in front of a train on February 28. Shiny had previously filed a domestic violence report against Lukose, highlighting ongoing familial tensions.

The family had been living apart for nine months due to a pending divorce, and an in-depth investigation into this heartbreaking incident is underway, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025