Gurugram: 7 people held for duping people over Rs 87 crore in cyber frauds across country

Seven cyber fraudsters arrested by Gurugram cyber police over the last two months allegedly duped hundreds of people across the country for more than Rs 87 crores, officials said on Wednesday.Police recovered Rs 7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles and three SIM cards from their possessions, they said.The accused were involved in various cyber crimes, including cyber bullying, stalking, impersonation, and fraudulent investment schemes, police said.A total of 10,956 complaints and 399 cases are lodged against the accused across the country.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:25 IST
Seven cyber fraudsters arrested by Gurugram cyber police over the last two months allegedly duped hundreds of people across the country for more than Rs 87 crores, officials said on Wednesday.

Police recovered Rs 7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles and three SIM cards from their possessions, they said.

The accused were involved in various cyber crimes, including cyber bullying, stalking, impersonation, and fraudulent investment schemes, police said.

''A total of 10,956 complaints and 399 cases are lodged against the accused across the country. Among these, 22 cases are registered in Haryana, of which six cases are in Gurugram,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

All the accused were arrested in the last two months. They were identified as Sonu Kumar, Ishwar, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Neeraj, Salim and Priya Mishra, he said.

''After reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), police found that the 7 cyber thugs have defrauded people of Rs 87.06 crores across the country. Further investigation into the matter is underway'', the ACP said.

