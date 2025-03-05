UPDATE 2-US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, source says

The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with the militant Palestinian group Hamas on the possibility of releasing U.S. hostages being held in Gaza, two sources briefed on the conversations told Reuters. U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding the direct talks with Hamas in recent weeks in Doha, the sources said, confirming a report by Axios.

Until recently the U.S. had avoided direct discussions with the militant group. The U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997. Such talks run counter to long-standing U.S. policy against direct contacts with groups that Washington lists as terrorist organizations.

The previous U.S. role

in helping to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza war has been dealing with Israel and Qatari and Egyptian mediators but without any known direct communications between Washington and Hamas. The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boehler's office declined to comment.

It was unclear when or how the Israeli government was informed of the talks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives for Hamas.

The sources said the talks have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza, but one said they also have included discussions about a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and how to reach a long-term truce. One of the sources said the effort includes an attempt to gain the release of Edan Alexander, of Tenafly, New Jersey, believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

