Left Menu

UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills

At least eight people were hurt on Thursday after a shell was dropped on a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during live-fire military exercises in Pocheon, South Korea, a fire official said. An official at Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said out of the eight people who had been wounded, four were seriously hurt.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 08:10 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills

At least eight people were hurt on Thursday after a shell was dropped on a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during live-fire military exercises in Pocheon, South Korea, a fire official said.

An official at Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said out of the eight people who had been wounded, four were seriously hurt. Pocheon is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Seoul and near the heavily militarised border with North Korea.

Fire officials suspected that the shell dropped in the town was from ongoing live-fire joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States, the official said. The official did not have further details about what type of shell it might be, but said fire authorities suspected a fighter jet might have misfired during the exercises.

Photographs shared by news agency News1 that it said were from the scene showed a badly damaged house with rubble strewn on the ground next to it. South Korea's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The ministry said earlier on Thursday that South Korea and U.S. forces were holding their first joint live-fire exercises in Pocheon which were linked to annual military drills due to start next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025