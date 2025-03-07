Israel Accused of Weaponising Starvation in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Breakdown

A group of independent human rights experts has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to reimpose a total blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling it a flagrant breach of international law and a deliberate act of starvation as warfare. The move follows Israel’s unilateral break from the ceasefire agreement, further worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

In a joint statement, the experts expressed alarm at Israel’s decision to suspend all goods and supplies, including life-saving humanitarian aid. This decision was announced following a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet, where officials openly called for the reopening of the ‘gates of hell’ in Gaza. The experts criticized not only the language used but also the actions that they argue amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“As the occupying Power, Israel is legally obligated to ensure sufficient food, medical supplies, and relief services to the civilian population in Gaza. By deliberately cutting off these essentials, including supplies related to sexual and reproductive health and assistive devices for persons with disabilities, Israel is once again using aid as a weapon,” the experts stated. They further warned that these actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and could be prosecuted under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ongoing Crisis Despite Ceasefire

The three-phase ceasefire agreement, initially seen as a step towards a permanent cessation of hostilities and the exchange of unlawfully detained individuals, has instead led to renewed violence and devastation. During the ceasefire period, conditions in Gaza remained harsh, with limited access to basic necessities, including shelter. Reports indicate that civilians, including children and the elderly, have continued to die due to extreme weather and lack of essential supplies.

The experts highlighted that Israel’s total-siege policy is exacerbating an already catastrophic situation. After enduring over 16 months of continuous bombardment, forced displacement, and the destruction of 80% of Gaza’s farmland and civilian infrastructure, the population now faces an even greater struggle for survival.

Broader Context of Israeli Actions in Occupied Territories

The human rights experts pointed to a broader strategy of making conditions unlivable for Palestinians across all occupied territories. In the West Bank, annexation is accelerating, refugee camps and cities are under attack, and armed settlers continue their assaults with the apparent complicity of Israeli forces. These actions, they argue, reflect a deliberate policy to depopulate Palestinian areas through systematic violence.

Calls for International Intervention

The experts noted that despite Israel’s obligations under the International Court of Justice’s ruling to facilitate aid deliveries, the country has persisted in blocking essential supplies. In 2024, the ICC found ‘reasonable grounds to believe that Israel had used starvation as a method of warfare,’ leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

The statement also criticized the swift endorsement by some states and regional organizations of Israel’s justification for cutting off aid in response to Hamas’ alleged violations of the ceasefire, while Israel’s own breaches went largely unreported.

By resuming its siege and bombardment of Gaza, Israel has effectively altered the conditions of the ceasefire agreement. The human rights experts have called on the ceasefire mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and the United States—to urgently intervene and uphold the agreement in line with international legal obligations.

A Call for Global Action

The experts concluded by urging the international community to recall their legal and moral responsibilities in the face of ongoing war crimes and systemic oppression. “The ceasefire took effect in the broader context of an illegal occupation that must be brought to an end. Israel has a legal obligation to withdraw from Palestinian territory, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice. Failure to enforce international law will only deepen this cycle of lawlessness and injustice.”

They called on all nations to take decisive action to halt what they described as a ‘brutal and endless assault on the Palestinian people and their fundamental rights.’