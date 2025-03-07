Left Menu

Madras High Court Dismisses Election Petition in Dayanidhi Maran Case

The Madras High Court dismissed a petition challenging Dayanidhi Maran's election in Chennai Central during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, rejecting claims of election malpractice due to lack of evidence. Petitioner M L Ravi's allegations of unaccounted expenses were deemed presumptions without material facts, thus the case was rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:17 IST
Madras High Court Dismisses Election Petition in Dayanidhi Maran Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to challenge the election of DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran from the Chennai Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The petition, filed by advocate M L Ravi, was found lacking in substantial evidence to support its claims of malpractice.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh rejected the allegations presented by Ravi, emphasizing the absence of material evidence linking Maran to claimed incorrect expenditures in the election process. In turn, the judge upheld an application from Maran seeking the removal of baseless pleadings from the case.

The court deemed the charges, including those regarding unaccounted financial dealings for booth agents and alleged participation in political rallies, as speculative. The judgment highlights the necessity for concrete evidence in election malpractice cases, ultimately striking down the petition for failing to establish a prima facie cause of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025