Madras High Court Dismisses Election Petition in Dayanidhi Maran Case

In a significant decision, the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to challenge the election of DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran from the Chennai Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The petition, filed by advocate M L Ravi, was found lacking in substantial evidence to support its claims of malpractice.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh rejected the allegations presented by Ravi, emphasizing the absence of material evidence linking Maran to claimed incorrect expenditures in the election process. In turn, the judge upheld an application from Maran seeking the removal of baseless pleadings from the case.

The court deemed the charges, including those regarding unaccounted financial dealings for booth agents and alleged participation in political rallies, as speculative. The judgment highlights the necessity for concrete evidence in election malpractice cases, ultimately striking down the petition for failing to establish a prima facie cause of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)