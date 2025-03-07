Dramatic Encounter: Noida Police Arrests Notorious Robbers
Noida Police arrested three notorious robbers after a brief encounter on Friday morning. The criminals, identified as Irshad, Naseem, and Sumit, were reportedly found with stolen mobile phones, motorcycles, and illegal weapons. They confessed to committing several robberies in the National Capital Region.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Noida Police apprehended three notorious robbers following an early morning encounter on Friday. The suspects were allegedly found with a haul of stolen mobile phones, motorcycles, and illegal weapons.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone I Rambadan Singh, the police team from Sector 126 was conducting a routine check near Kalindi Kunj when they noticed three individuals riding two motorcycles suspiciously. Upon being signaled to stop, the trio attempted to flee, leading to a chase.
The confrontation escalated as the suspects reportedly fired at the police, prompting retaliatory fire resulting in their injury and capture. During interrogation, they confessed to multiple robberies across the National Capital Region.
