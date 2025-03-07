Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Abbas Ansari in Gangster Act Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Abbas Ansari, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in connection with a Gangsters Act case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh dictated that Ansari, son of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, must remain in his official Lucknow residence unless he receives authorization to visit his constituency in Mau.

This decision allows Ansari to leave Kasganj Jail, as he has already been granted bail in other criminal charges against him. However, he must seek court approval to leave Uttar Pradesh and notify authorities before appearing in court for ongoing cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)