India-Bhutan Border Talks: Cooperation Amidst Regional Tensions

India and Bhutan have conducted a significant meeting in Delhi focused on reviewing the fieldwork along their mutual border. The two-day session, which concluded last Friday, looked at projects for possible collaboration, particularly in the area of capacity-building in frontier regions.

This timely discussion occurs at a juncture where China is actively pursuing diplomatic relations with Bhutan and is working to resolve a longstanding boundary issue with the kingdom. The outcome of these negotiations is pivotal for India, especially given the strategic sensitivities around the Doklam tri-junction.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was cordial and productive, highlighting the strong bilateral ties based on mutual trust and historical goodwill. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the work completed to date and have outlined a detailed work plan for the next three field seasons, emphasizing technology and capacity-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)