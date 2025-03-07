Left Menu

Jordan Stands with Syria Against Foreign Interference

Jordan has declared its support for Syria's efforts to maintain security, rejecting foreign interference. This comes as Syria battles a two-day insurgency led by fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect, presenting a significant challenge to the Islamist-led government's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:57 IST
In a strong show of support, Jordan's foreign ministry issued a statement on Friday backing Syria in its measures to safeguard security and categorically rejecting any foreign interference that could lead to chaos. The declaration underscores Jordan's commitment to stability in the region.

Syrian security forces are currently engaged in a fierce battle to suppress a nascent insurgency from fighters within President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect in western Syria. The clashes, described as the most significant challenge yet to Assad's regime, have reportedly resulted in numerous casualties.

The turmoil reflects the ongoing complexities and tensions within Syria, as the Islamist-led government faces mounting pressure both internally and externally. Jordan's statement highlights the delicate balance of regional politics and the potential for increased instability if foreign entities intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

