Strengthening Ties: Modi's Visit to Mauritius on National Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mauritius on March 11-12 to participate in the island's national day celebrations. The visit highlights the strong bilateral relations, with Indian defense forces partaking in the event. Trade between India and Mauritius has significantly increased, reflecting their enduring partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day state visit to Mauritius, starting March 11, to join in the nation's national day celebrations as the esteemed chief guest.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the event will also witness participation from an Indian defense forces contingent, marking the significance of India's relationship with Mauritius.
Modi, invited by Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, will engage in discussions with Mauritius' president, underscoring the strong ties between the two countries. Recent data shows a remarkable growth of 132% in bilateral trade over 17 years, highlighting the economic partnership's strength.
