Strengthening Ties: Modi's Visit to Mauritius on National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day state visit to Mauritius, starting March 11, to join in the nation's national day celebrations as the esteemed chief guest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the event will also witness participation from an Indian defense forces contingent, marking the significance of India's relationship with Mauritius.

Modi, invited by Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, will engage in discussions with Mauritius' president, underscoring the strong ties between the two countries. Recent data shows a remarkable growth of 132% in bilateral trade over 17 years, highlighting the economic partnership's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)