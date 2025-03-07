Tragedy at Nasir: UN Helicopter Attack Leaves Soldiers Dead

A United Nations helicopter was targeted in a deadly attack in the town of Nasir, South Sudan, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 27 soldiers, according to information from local officials.

The assault occurred as the helicopter was in the process of evacuating troops from the area, a move that underscores the ongoing instability in the region.

South Sudanese information minister, Michael Makuei, confirmed the tragic incident, bringing to light ongoing security concerns and challenges faced by international peacekeeping efforts in conflict zones.

