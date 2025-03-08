Judge Rules Against Reinstating Biden-Era Immigration Enforcement Restrictions

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge decided Friday that immigration authorities do not need to revert to previous Biden-era policies that limited arrests at schools. This follows a challenge by officials in Denver against new directives implemented under the Trump administration.

US District Judge Daniel Domenico ruled against the Denver Public Schools' assertion that a decline in student attendance was directly linked to Trump administration policies. The judge pointed out that it was unclear whether the new policies, as opposed to broader immigration enforcement concerns, caused such fear among students and families.

The court's decision comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny over immigration enforcement in sensitive locations, with officials balancing enforcement with humanitarian considerations. Notably, data shows few arrests have happened at schools, reinforcing the limited impact of the recent policy changes.

