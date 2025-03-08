Devastating Deluge: Heavy Rains Trigger Catastrophic Flooding in Bahia Blanca

A fierce storm has unleashed chaos in Bahia Blanca, a key Argentine port city, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction. Torrential rain, amounting to over 260 millimeters, battered the city on Friday, leading to collapsed bridges and crumbling roads. Official reports confirm at least 10 deaths, with fears more could emerge.

Municipal teams, backed by the provincial government, navy, and Argentine army, are working round-the-clock to assist those impacted. This deluge has forced the evacuation of residents and health centers, pushing authorities to mobilize all available resources. Dramatic images on social media show families rushing out of a flooded hospital, desperately clutching their newborns.

Amid the chaos, key government figures, including Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, stepped onto the scene to assess the damage. President Javier Milei, canceling his engagements, stands in solidarity with the city's residents. In a bid to support recovery, Economy Minister Luis Caputo authorized a financial aid package, promising swift government intervention.