CBI Cracks Down on Gold Smuggling Racket
The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its efforts against gold smuggling activities at Indian airports. In collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, they intercepted Kannada actor Ranya Rao with 14.2 kg of gold. CBI teams are gathering further intelligence at key airports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:22 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a significant operation against gold smuggling networks using India's airports, officials confirmed on Saturday.
In a strategic partnership with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the agency recently detained Kannada actor Ranya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with 14.2 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore.
To strengthen their efforts, CBI teams are actively gathering intelligence at Mumbai and Bengaluru airports, enhancing their investigation into this multi-faceted smuggling operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
