Scarborough Pub Shooting: Toronto Police Hunt for Suspects
Toronto Police are searching for three male suspects involved in a shooting at a pub in Scarborough, which injured at least 12 people. The police have assured that none of the injuries are life-threatening. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has confirmed that all necessary resources are being deployed.
Early Saturday, Toronto Police initiated a manhunt for three male suspects connected to a shooting incident at a Scarborough pub that left at least 12 people injured.
Authorities confirmed on X that while none of the injuries are life-threatening, six individuals suffered gunshot wounds. The victims, ranging from their 20s to mid-50s, were caught in Friday night's tragic event.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern over the incident, stating that Police Chief has assured her of deploying all necessary resources to apprehend the suspects.
