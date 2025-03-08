New Zealand Unveils New Strategy to Expand Aquaculture and Boost Economy

The New Zealand Government has launched a bold new strategy to grow the aquaculture industry, aiming to increase annual revenue to $3 billion by 2035 while creating thousands of jobs to support regional communities. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones unveiled the New Zealand Aquaculture Development Plan 2025 – 2030 at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival in Marlborough today.

As part of the initiative, Mr Jones also announced a $9.9 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to upgrade Havelock Marina, a vital hub for the country's greenshell mussel industry. The funding will facilitate dredging work and infrastructure upgrades, ensuring continued safe access for commercial users and local residents.

A Roadmap to Growth

New Zealand's aquaculture sector currently generates $760 million in annual revenue and employs over 3,000 Kiwis. The Development Plan outlines key actions to expand the industry, including:

Maximizing existing marine farm production.

Accelerating open ocean aquaculture.

Strengthening Māori leadership in the sector.

Cultivating new species for farming.

Investing in cutting-edge aquaculture technology.

“I’ve never been shy about my ambitions for the aquaculture sector. The Coalition Government is committed to ensuring marine farmers flourish,” Mr. Jones said. “With the right steps, we can double the industry’s workforce and transform it into a $3 billion powerhouse.”

Major Investments in Infrastructure

The Government has already taken significant steps to support aquaculture growth, including:

Extending marine consents.

Passing the Fast-track Approvals Act.

Approving New Zealand’s first open ocean salmon farm.

Investing $11.72 million to enhance open ocean aquaculture nationwide.

The RIF loan for Havelock Marina will address major challenges posed by storm-induced silt buildup, which has restricted vessel movements and access to key services. The $19.8 million project, co-funded by Port Marlborough, will include:

Dredging the marina channel and basin for safe navigation.

Constructing three replacement jetties to support increased traffic.

Enhancing flood and climate resilience.

Generating up to 54 jobs during construction.

Marlborough’s Role in Aquaculture Growth

Marlborough is a cornerstone of New Zealand’s aquaculture industry, producing approximately 60% of the country’s exported seafood. Each year, the region harvests 65,000 tonnes of greenshell mussels and 6,000 tonnes of salmon, generating more than $300 million in exports.

“The current situation at Havelock is an unacceptable roadblock to growth,” Mr. Jones stated. “This investment will unlock access to the marina, strengthen commercial opportunities, and enhance local community resilience.”

The upgraded marina is expected to play a critical role in supporting New Zealand’s long-term vision for aquaculture, positioning the industry as a key economic driver for regional development.