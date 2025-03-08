Nepal's Gender Inequality Battle: Citizenship Laws Under Scrutiny

Activists in Nepal spotlight the persistent gender inequality due to discriminatory citizenship laws affecting Nepali women. These laws present a substantial barrier in acquiring citizenship for children of Nepali women married to foreigners.

Currently, under existing legislation, children of Nepali men married to foreign women can acquire citizenship by birth, aligning with Nepal's gender bias struggles. Legislators are deliberating on a bill that seeks to fix these discrepancies, ensuring no Nepali is unjustly denied citizenship rights.

In observance of International Women's Day, rallies and gatherings emphasized the pressing need for gender equality, while government leaders extended hopeful messages. Women's access to various sectors and improved representation in governance and civil services were highlighted as steps toward equal rights and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)