Left Menu

Manipur Unrest Sparks Clashes as Protesters Resist Movement Directive

Fresh unrest erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for unrestricted movement. Demonstrators clashed with security personnel, burned vehicles, and blocked roads, while a Kuki-Zo group voiced resistance via a video demanding separate administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:21 IST
Manipur Unrest Sparks Clashes as Protesters Resist Movement Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, fresh unrest unfolded on Saturday as protesters clashed with security forces, opposing a directive by Union Home Minister Amit Shah allowing free movement across the state starting March 8. The situation escalated as tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowds.

Demonstrators, objecting to both the movement directive and a Meitei group's peace march, engaged in stone-pelting, resulting in injuries and burning of vehicles. Protesters also barricaded roads by burning tyres, halting state government vehicles along the NH-2 highway.

Additionally, a video from the Kuki-Zo village volunteers group emerged, resisting free movement and demanding a separate administration, although its authenticity remains unverified by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025