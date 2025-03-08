Manipur Unrest Sparks Clashes as Protesters Resist Movement Directive
Fresh unrest erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for unrestricted movement. Demonstrators clashed with security personnel, burned vehicles, and blocked roads, while a Kuki-Zo group voiced resistance via a video demanding separate administration.
In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, fresh unrest unfolded on Saturday as protesters clashed with security forces, opposing a directive by Union Home Minister Amit Shah allowing free movement across the state starting March 8. The situation escalated as tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowds.
Demonstrators, objecting to both the movement directive and a Meitei group's peace march, engaged in stone-pelting, resulting in injuries and burning of vehicles. Protesters also barricaded roads by burning tyres, halting state government vehicles along the NH-2 highway.
Additionally, a video from the Kuki-Zo village volunteers group emerged, resisting free movement and demanding a separate administration, although its authenticity remains unverified by PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
