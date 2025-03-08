Empowering Women: Modi's Vision for Safety and Economic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on women's safety and empowerment, highlighted stricter laws and economic opportunities. During a speech in Gujarat, he emphasized new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, fast-track courts for swift justice, and the Lakhpati Didi scheme to boost women's income through self-help groups.
In a significant address on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's commitment to women's safety and empowerment. He highlighted the stringent measures enacted, including the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), replacing colonial-era laws to expedite justice and enhance safety for women.
Speaking at Navsari, Gujarat, Modi emphasized the pivotal role of women in driving India's growth, stating that the country is committed to women-led development. Fast-track courts and new facilities like e-FIR have been set up to ensure quick justice, while schemes such as Lakhpati Didi aim to elevate women's economic status.
Modi reiterated the importance of respecting women as a societal pillar, articulating a vision where rural women play a central role in economic advancement. With over 10 crore women engaged in self-help groups nationwide, Modi targeted doubling the number of Lakhpati Didis within five years, reiterating the government's dedication to transforming women's roles in the rural economy.

