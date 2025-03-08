Left Menu

Empowering Women: Modi's Vision for Safety and Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on women's safety and empowerment, highlighted stricter laws and economic opportunities. During a speech in Gujarat, he emphasized new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, fast-track courts for swift justice, and the Lakhpati Didi scheme to boost women's income through self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navsari | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:41 IST
Empowering Women: Modi's Vision for Safety and Economic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the government's commitment to women's safety and empowerment. He highlighted the stringent measures enacted, including the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), replacing colonial-era laws to expedite justice and enhance safety for women.

Speaking at Navsari, Gujarat, Modi emphasized the pivotal role of women in driving India's growth, stating that the country is committed to women-led development. Fast-track courts and new facilities like e-FIR have been set up to ensure quick justice, while schemes such as Lakhpati Didi aim to elevate women's economic status.

Modi reiterated the importance of respecting women as a societal pillar, articulating a vision where rural women play a central role in economic advancement. With over 10 crore women engaged in self-help groups nationwide, Modi targeted doubling the number of Lakhpati Didis within five years, reiterating the government's dedication to transforming women's roles in the rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025