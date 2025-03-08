Consensus and Dialogue: Rajasthan's Constitution Club Inauguration Sparks Debate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of consensus and meaningful dialogue in his speech at the inauguration of Rajasthan's Constitution Club. He asserted that the Constitution is a global guide, advocating for constructive debate rather than planned parliamentary deadlocks.

Despite Congress leaders boycotting the event due to opposition against re-inauguration, the club's facilities were lauded for promoting social and cultural activities. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted that the club offers spaces for MLAs to share and develop ideas for the state's development.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani described the club as a unique initiative inspiring public representatives. The club aims to improve dialogue across society's sections and has been equipped with modern facilities to support its mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)