Path to Peace: Bodo Militants Receive Rehabilitation Grants

A total of 590 former members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) received a one-time rehabilitation grant from the government today. The initiative aims to support their reintegration into society after years of conflict.

The beneficiaries were handed Rs 4 lakh each during a ceremony held in Kokarjhar town, Assam. This distribution is part of a comprehensive scheme under a formal peace accord with the disbanded militant group.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive Pramod Boro highlighted the significance of this financial aid. He remarked that these grants are pivotal in fostering sustainable livelihoods, later helping former militants secure a dignified return to civilian life.

