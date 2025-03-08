Left Menu

Path to Peace: Bodo Militants Receive Rehabilitation Grants

The government provided a one-time rehabilitation grant to 590 former NDFB militants in Kokarjhar, Assam. Each received Rs 4 lakh as part of a peace accord. BTC chief Pramod Boro emphasized the grant's role in offering sustainable livelihoods and integrating ex-militants into society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 590 former members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) received a one-time rehabilitation grant from the government today. The initiative aims to support their reintegration into society after years of conflict.

The beneficiaries were handed Rs 4 lakh each during a ceremony held in Kokarjhar town, Assam. This distribution is part of a comprehensive scheme under a formal peace accord with the disbanded militant group.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive Pramod Boro highlighted the significance of this financial aid. He remarked that these grants are pivotal in fostering sustainable livelihoods, later helping former militants secure a dignified return to civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

