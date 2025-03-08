Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military conducted an intelligence-based operation neutralizing three terrorists. The operation uncovered weapons and ammunition and followed intelligence reports of terrorist presence. The terrorists had history of targeting security forces and civilians. A cleanup operation is ongoing to eradicate remaining threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:02 IST
Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, security forces eliminated three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, confirmed the military's media branch on Saturday.

Following intelligence tips, the restive Tank district was targeted to neutralize threats. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the operation unveiled a terrorist hideout, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents.

The forces recovered weapons and ammunition, highlighting the terrorists' involvement in multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians. A thorough sanitization effort continues to ensure no threats linger in the area, according to ISPR officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025