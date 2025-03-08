Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military conducted an intelligence-based operation neutralizing three terrorists. The operation uncovered weapons and ammunition and followed intelligence reports of terrorist presence. The terrorists had history of targeting security forces and civilians. A cleanup operation is ongoing to eradicate remaining threats.
In a decisive move, security forces eliminated three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, confirmed the military's media branch on Saturday.
Following intelligence tips, the restive Tank district was targeted to neutralize threats. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the operation unveiled a terrorist hideout, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents.
The forces recovered weapons and ammunition, highlighting the terrorists' involvement in multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians. A thorough sanitization effort continues to ensure no threats linger in the area, according to ISPR officials.
