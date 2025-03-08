Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive move, security forces eliminated three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, confirmed the military's media branch on Saturday.

Following intelligence tips, the restive Tank district was targeted to neutralize threats. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the operation unveiled a terrorist hideout, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents.

The forces recovered weapons and ammunition, highlighting the terrorists' involvement in multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians. A thorough sanitization effort continues to ensure no threats linger in the area, according to ISPR officials.

