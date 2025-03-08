Left Menu

Tragic E-Rickshaw Incident Claims Young Life in Delhi

A 10-year-old girl tragically lost her life, and another sustained injuries after being struck by an e-rickshaw driven by an intoxicated driver in Delhi's Ashok Vihar. The driver, Vinod Kumar, has been arrested. The incident occurred while the young victims were playing near their home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:45 IST
Tragic E-Rickshaw Incident Claims Young Life in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Ashok Vihar when a 10-year-old girl was killed, and another was injured after being hit by an e-rickshaw. The vehicle was reportedly driven by an intoxicated individual.

Authorities have confirmed that the driver, Vinod Kumar, 38, was arrested following the incident. The tragic accident took place on Friday evening as the young girls played close to their home.

Emergency services received the distress call at approximately 5 pm. Medical reports later substantiated that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol at the time, leading to the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025