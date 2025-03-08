Tragic E-Rickshaw Incident Claims Young Life in Delhi

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Ashok Vihar when a 10-year-old girl was killed, and another was injured after being hit by an e-rickshaw. The vehicle was reportedly driven by an intoxicated individual.

Authorities have confirmed that the driver, Vinod Kumar, 38, was arrested following the incident. The tragic accident took place on Friday evening as the young girls played close to their home.

Emergency services received the distress call at approximately 5 pm. Medical reports later substantiated that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol at the time, leading to the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)