Legacy of Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Literary Luminary's Farewell

Vinod Kumar Shukla, a celebrated Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner, passed away at 88 due to age-related issues. Famed for novels like 'Naukar Ki Kameez,' Shukla's works reflected the nuances of ordinary life. His passing is seen as a significant loss to the literary world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:44 IST
Vinod Kumar Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Vinod Kumar Shukla, an eminent Hindi writer renowned for his distinctive voice in literature, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 88, following age-related ailments at a government hospital, his son Shashwat Shukla confirmed.

Shukla, admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 with breathing difficulties, had previously experienced health challenges in October. Despite some improvement after private hospital treatment, his condition worsened again.

A recipient of India's top literary honors, the Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi Awards, Shukla's body of work, including novels like ''Naukar Ki Kameez'', leaves a lasting impact on Hindi literature and the cultural landscape of Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

