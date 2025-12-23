Legacy of Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Literary Luminary's Farewell
Vinod Kumar Shukla, a celebrated Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner, passed away at 88 due to age-related issues. Famed for novels like 'Naukar Ki Kameez,' Shukla's works reflected the nuances of ordinary life. His passing is seen as a significant loss to the literary world.
Vinod Kumar Shukla, an eminent Hindi writer renowned for his distinctive voice in literature, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 88, following age-related ailments at a government hospital, his son Shashwat Shukla confirmed.
Shukla, admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 with breathing difficulties, had previously experienced health challenges in October. Despite some improvement after private hospital treatment, his condition worsened again.
A recipient of India's top literary honors, the Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi Awards, Shukla's body of work, including novels like ''Naukar Ki Kameez'', leaves a lasting impact on Hindi literature and the cultural landscape of Chhattisgarh.
