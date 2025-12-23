Legacy of Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Literary Luminary's Farewell

Vinod Kumar Shukla, an eminent Hindi writer renowned for his distinctive voice in literature, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 88, following age-related ailments at a government hospital, his son Shashwat Shukla confirmed.

Shukla, admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 with breathing difficulties, had previously experienced health challenges in October. Despite some improvement after private hospital treatment, his condition worsened again.

A recipient of India's top literary honors, the Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi Awards, Shukla's body of work, including novels like ''Naukar Ki Kameez'', leaves a lasting impact on Hindi literature and the cultural landscape of Chhattisgarh.

