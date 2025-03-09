Ceasefire Talks Set to Enter Second Phase Amid Fresh Tensions
Israel and Hamas are gearing up for the next phase of ceasefire negotiations. While Israel has accepted talks in Doha, Hamas voices optimism for a second-phase deal. Despite diplomatic progress, tensions escalate with recent airstrikes in Gaza, highlighting the fragile nature of the truce.
Israel and Hamas are preparing for the imminent second phase of ceasefire negotiations, as mediators continue talks to extend the already fragile 42-day truce that began in January.
Hamas has expressed optimism about the upcoming negotiations, while Israel has confirmed its participation by sending a delegation to Doha. This development sees the involvement of Egyptian and Qatari officials facilitating the discussions.
Despite diplomatic strides, tensions remain high. An Israeli airstrike resulted in fatalities in Rafah, southern Gaza, marking a continuation of the conflict amidst ceasefire talks. The situation underscores the precarious nature of the truce and the continuing humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- tensions
- Gaza
- airstrikes
- diplomacy
- hostages
- conflict
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: US Envoy Holds Strategic Talks with Ukraine amid Russian Conflict
Hostage Release Amid Heightened Tensions: Challenges Ahead for Ceasefire
US-Ukraine Rare Earth Mineral Deal Progresses Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Fragile Truce: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Tensions Between Israel and Hamas
Rajasthan Legislative Tensions: Congress MLAs Suspended Over Indira Gandhi Remark