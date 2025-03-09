Ceasefire Talks Set to Enter Second Phase Amid Fresh Tensions

Israel and Hamas are preparing for the imminent second phase of ceasefire negotiations, as mediators continue talks to extend the already fragile 42-day truce that began in January.

Hamas has expressed optimism about the upcoming negotiations, while Israel has confirmed its participation by sending a delegation to Doha. This development sees the involvement of Egyptian and Qatari officials facilitating the discussions.

Despite diplomatic strides, tensions remain high. An Israeli airstrike resulted in fatalities in Rafah, southern Gaza, marking a continuation of the conflict amidst ceasefire talks. The situation underscores the precarious nature of the truce and the continuing humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)