Seeking Justice: Parents Call for PM's Intervention in Daughter's Tragic Case

The grieving parents of a junior doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital have issued a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in their quest for justice.

During an address on International Women's Day, the mother lamented the lack of safety for women in West Bengal, questioning security measures statewide. The incident, which occurred on August 9 at a Kolkata hospital, intensified national debates over women's safety.

While life imprisonment was ordered for the convict, both CBI and state officials have sought harsher penalties. Discussions continue as the Calcutta High Court deliberates over capital punishment appeals.

