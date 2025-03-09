Left Menu

Seeking Justice: Parents Call for PM's Intervention in Daughter's Tragic Case

The parents of a junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help secure justice for their daughter. Speaking on International Women's Day, they voiced concerns about women's safety in West Bengal, seven months after the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The grieving parents of a junior doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital have issued a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in their quest for justice.

During an address on International Women's Day, the mother lamented the lack of safety for women in West Bengal, questioning security measures statewide. The incident, which occurred on August 9 at a Kolkata hospital, intensified national debates over women's safety.

While life imprisonment was ordered for the convict, both CBI and state officials have sought harsher penalties. Discussions continue as the Calcutta High Court deliberates over capital punishment appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

