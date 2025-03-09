Left Menu

Escalating Bloodshed: Syria's Brutal Conflict Reignites

Over 1,000 Syrians have died in recent clashes between security forces and loyalists of ousted President Assad. The violence, sparked by revenge killings, highlights deep-seated sectarian divisions. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports widespread atrocities as areas near Latakia suffer from cut-off utilities and massacres continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-03-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 09:22 IST
Escalating Bloodshed: Syria's Brutal Conflict Reignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The death toll in Syria has exceeded 1,000 as fierce clashes continue between government forces and loyalists to former President Bashar Assad. These incidents mark one of the deadliest episodes in the country's longstanding conflict, with massive civilian casualties reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Following Assad's ouster, insurgent attacks have triggered violent revenge killings. Sunni gunmen targeted Alawite communities, resulting in widespread atrocities and destruction, as confirmed by residents. Many victims' bodies were left unattended in Baniyas, a city severely affected by the violence.

Syrian security forces have reportedly regained control over key areas, but the situation remains volatile. France has condemned the atrocities and is urging for independent investigations to address the sectarian violence. Meanwhile, international calls for protecting the Alawite minority grow louder, as thousands flee for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025