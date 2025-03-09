Panama Releases Migrants from Remote Camp Amid Human Rights Concerns

In a significant development, Panama has released dozens of migrants who were detained for weeks in a remote camp following deportation from the United States. The release comes after mounting criticism from human rights groups concerning the conditions in the camp and the legal limbo faced by the migrants.

The group, which included individuals from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia, were given 30 days to leave Panama, with a possibility of extending their stay by an additional 60 days. Many of the released migrants, like Hayatullah Omagh from Afghanistan, expressed fears of persecution if they were to return to their home countries.

Human rights advocates and lawyers were present at the bus terminal in Panama City to provide support and resources to the newly released individuals. The situation has highlighted the challenges faced by deportees under agreements with the Trump administration, which has sought to expedite deportations to countries like Panama and Costa Rica.

