Panama Releases Migrants from Remote Camp Amid Human Rights Concerns

Panama releases dozens of migrants detained in a remote camp after being deported from the US, amid legal limbo and human rights criticisms. They face uncertainty and limited options. Many, like Hayatullah Omagh, cannot return home due to persecution fears and aim to continue towards the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Panama has released dozens of migrants who were detained for weeks in a remote camp following deportation from the United States. The release comes after mounting criticism from human rights groups concerning the conditions in the camp and the legal limbo faced by the migrants.

The group, which included individuals from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia, were given 30 days to leave Panama, with a possibility of extending their stay by an additional 60 days. Many of the released migrants, like Hayatullah Omagh from Afghanistan, expressed fears of persecution if they were to return to their home countries.

Human rights advocates and lawyers were present at the bus terminal in Panama City to provide support and resources to the newly released individuals. The situation has highlighted the challenges faced by deportees under agreements with the Trump administration, which has sought to expedite deportations to countries like Panama and Costa Rica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

