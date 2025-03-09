Security Boost at Karnataka Tourist Spots After Disturbing Incident
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced plans to enhance security measures at tourist locations after the recent assault on foreign tourists in Hampi. The government aims to brief visitors on safety protocols to restore confidence in tourism. The incident's impact on the tourism sector is being assessed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has vowed to bolster security at tourist destinations, following the recent assault involving a foreign national and a homestay owner in Hampi.
Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara highlighted the state's commitment to ensuring tourist safety by introducing enhanced security measures and guidelines.
The Minister expressed concerns over the potential impact of the incident on Karnataka's tourism sector and revealed that ongoing investigations have led to two arrests so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- tourist destinations
- safety
- security
- Parameshwara
- Hampi
- incident
- assault
- tourism
- measures
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mirra Andreeva: Youngest Star Shines at Dubai Championships
Rickelton's Historic Century: A Day of Firsts at ICC Champions Trophy
Cricket Rivalry Reignites: India vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy Showdown
Kohli's Batting Woes: A Champions Trophy Concern
Tragedy at Jafrabad: Unfortunate Incident at Construction Site