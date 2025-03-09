Security Boost at Karnataka Tourist Spots After Disturbing Incident

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has vowed to bolster security at tourist destinations, following the recent assault involving a foreign national and a homestay owner in Hampi.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara highlighted the state's commitment to ensuring tourist safety by introducing enhanced security measures and guidelines.

The Minister expressed concerns over the potential impact of the incident on Karnataka's tourism sector and revealed that ongoing investigations have led to two arrests so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)