Historic Ceasefire Talks: U.S. and Ukraine Extend Olive Branch to Russia

Ukraine agrees to a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia following pivotal discussions. The U.S. resumes military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Discussions also covered humanitarian relief efforts and a critical minerals agreement, with implementation contingent upon Russia's acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine has consented to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, aiming to halt hostilities with Russia. This decision comes after extensive talks, during which the U.S. agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing, marking a pivotal moment for both nations.

The joint statement highlighted Ukraine's readiness to move forward with the ceasefire, which may be extended upon mutual agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the proposal as a positive step toward de-escalating tensions, indicating a hopeful path forward for peace in the region.

Additionally, the United States and Ukraine committed to revitalizing a minerals agreement crucial for Ukraine's development. Humanitarian efforts, including prisoner exchanges, were also emphasized as part of the comprehensive peace process. As the situation develops, the agreement now awaits Russia's acceptance for further advancement.

