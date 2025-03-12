Historic Ceasefire Talks: U.S. and Ukraine Extend Olive Branch to Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine has consented to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, aiming to halt hostilities with Russia. This decision comes after extensive talks, during which the U.S. agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing, marking a pivotal moment for both nations.

The joint statement highlighted Ukraine's readiness to move forward with the ceasefire, which may be extended upon mutual agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the proposal as a positive step toward de-escalating tensions, indicating a hopeful path forward for peace in the region.

Additionally, the United States and Ukraine committed to revitalizing a minerals agreement crucial for Ukraine's development. Humanitarian efforts, including prisoner exchanges, were also emphasized as part of the comprehensive peace process. As the situation develops, the agreement now awaits Russia's acceptance for further advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)