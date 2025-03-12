Odisha Assembly Lifts Mobile Phone Ban After Journalist Protest
The Odisha Assembly lifted its mobile phone ban in the press gallery after journalists protested the restrictions. Following a meeting between Speaker Surama Padhy and journalists, it was decided that media personnel can carry phones, but cannot photograph or videotape proceedings. An orientation program for journalists will be organized by the assembly.
In a response to journalists' protests, the Odisha Assembly has lifted the restriction on carrying mobile phones to the press gallery. This decision was announced by Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj following a dialogue between Speaker Surama Padhy and the aggrieved journalists.
Various media representatives had previously boycotted the assembly proceedings and staged a dharna, citing the restriction as an impediment to their professional duties. The resolution now allows journalists to bring their phones, albeit with a prohibition on taking photographs or video recordings.
The assembly assured that an orientation program will be conducted for journalists, and the Information and Public Relations Department will supply adequate Question Hour photos to media outlets. The ban came under scrutiny after scuffle videos of MLAs inside the House circulated in the media, drawing criticism from opposition members and former lawmakers.
