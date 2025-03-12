Salzgitter Calls for United EU Response to U.S. Steel Tariffs

German steel giant Salzgitter is urging the European Union to adopt a unified stance against the recent U.S. tariffs on steel imports. The company emphasized the need for collective action in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Salzgitter suggested that the EU should swiftly adjust its protective measures and initiate negotiations with Washington to secure a sectoral agreement, which could mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The call for unity comes as the EU faces growing pressure to respond to the tariffs, which have affected steelmakers across the continent. The company reiterated its belief that maintaining dialogues with the U.S. is crucial for reaching a mutually beneficial resolution.

