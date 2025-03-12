Left Menu

Salzgitter Calls for United EU Response to U.S. Steel Tariffs

German steelmaker Salzgitter calls on the European Union to stand united against U.S. steel tariffs. The company urges the EU to negotiate with Washington for a sectoral agreement and adjust protective measures to counteract the tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:05 IST
German steel giant Salzgitter is urging the European Union to adopt a unified stance against the recent U.S. tariffs on steel imports. The company emphasized the need for collective action in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Salzgitter suggested that the EU should swiftly adjust its protective measures and initiate negotiations with Washington to secure a sectoral agreement, which could mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The call for unity comes as the EU faces growing pressure to respond to the tariffs, which have affected steelmakers across the continent. The company reiterated its belief that maintaining dialogues with the U.S. is crucial for reaching a mutually beneficial resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

