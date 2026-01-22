Diplomatic Progress: U.S. and Ukraine Edge Towards Peace Agreement

Efforts toward securing peace in the Ukraine conflict are gaining momentum, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. A crucial meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, amid widespread diplomatic activity and continued Russian aggression.

Steve Witkoff, a U.S. envoy, highlighted the possibility of closing negotiations that have been mired in complexity. During a scheduled visit to Moscow, Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the hope of navigating toward a peaceful resolution.

The conflict's strain is palpable in Kyiv, where residents face power outages due to recent Russian strikes. Despite the challenges, diplomatic initiatives have buoyed financial markets as talks continue to progress, raising hopes for an imminent peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)