Historic Arrest: Duterte Faces ICC for Drug War Atrocities

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested and flown to the Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, related to his controversial anti-drug campaign. His arrest marks a significant development in the quest for justice for thousands of victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:27 IST
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was extradited to the Netherlands on Wednesday to stand trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for charges of crimes against humanity. The charges stem from Duterte's controversial crackdown on drugs, which led to thousands of deaths during his presidency.

Duterte, 79, was apprehended upon his return from Hong Kong and sent to the ICC by current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His arrest has been lauded by human rights groups and victims' families who view it as a pivotal moment in holding government officials accountable for human rights violations.

The ICC's investigation, initiated in 2021, explores mass killings linked to Duterte's anti-drug initiatives. The legal proceedings at The Hague are expected to be lengthy, and Duterte has the option to contest the court's jurisdiction and request provisional release while awaiting trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

