Government Advances Fast-Track Infrastructure Projects at Investment Summit

On the opening day of New Zealand's first Infrastructure Investment Summit, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the acceptance of the first completed applications under the Fast-track Approvals Act. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has confirmed that three major projects have successfully completed the initial assessment and will now proceed to expert consenting panels for further evaluation.

Three Key Projects Moving Forward

Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension: This Ports of Auckland expansion aims to accommodate larger cruise ships and enhance New Zealand’s import and export capacity, boosting economic activity and improving maritime infrastructure. Delmore Residential Development: A large-scale housing initiative in Auckland set to include 1,250 residential dwellings. The development is expected to contribute approximately $249.5 million to GDP and create or support 1,870 full-time jobs. Maitahi Village Development: A planned community in Nelson featuring around 180 residential dwellings, including 50 Iwi-led homes, a commercial centre, and a retirement village comprising 194 townhouses and 36 in-care facility units. The developers estimate an economic impact of $308 million on local business activity.

Government Commitment to Economic Growth

Minister Bishop emphasized that this milestone demonstrates the government’s dedication to overcoming structural barriers to development and streamlining infrastructure projects for quicker, more cost-effective implementation.

"The acceptance of these applications within just over a month of launching the Fast-track Approvals scheme underscores our commitment to cutting through bureaucratic delays. We are prioritizing vital infrastructure that will drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for New Zealanders," said Mr. Bishop.

Minister Jones echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of efficient approval processes to foster economic expansion and job creation. "These projects are crucial for enhancing New Zealand’s economic landscape, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring higher wages. The demand for a streamlined approvals regime is evident, and we are committed to facilitating the rapid development of significant infrastructure initiatives."

Next Steps in the Fast-Track Process

The three projects were listed in the Fast-track Approvals Act in 2023 and became eligible to apply for expert panel consideration from February 7, 2024. Now deemed complete, they will undergo a competing applications test. If no competing applications are identified, an expert consenting panel will be established to assess environmental considerations and approve the projects accordingly.

This announcement marks a significant step toward accelerating major infrastructure initiatives in New Zealand, reinforcing the government's focus on economic resilience and long-term development.