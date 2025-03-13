Left Menu

UN Report Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts Amidst Gaza Conflict

A UN report accuses Israel of genocidal acts against Palestinians, including the systematic destruction of women's healthcare facilities and the use of sexual violence in Gaza. Israel rejects these claims, citing the credibility of their military guidelines. The conflict has drawn international scrutiny, with ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a scathing report from United Nations experts, Israel stands accused of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians. These allegations highlight the systematic destruction of women's healthcare facilities in Gaza, alongside claims that sexual violence was used as a war strategy.

The report has sparked controversy, with Israel's permanent mission to the U.N. in Geneva dismissing the accusations as unfounded and biased. They have emphasized adherence to international standards in military conduct, citing concrete directives that prohibit such misconduct.

The conflict, ignited by a Hamas cross-border raid on October 7, 2023, has escalated, resulting in significant casualties. As international courts examine the legal implications, the debate continues over violations committed by both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

