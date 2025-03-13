Left Menu

Honey Trap Scandal: Businessman Duped for Lakhs

A 74-year-old businessman was reportedly extorted of Rs 18.5 lakh by a woman in Mumbai after being honey-trapped. Their relationship began in May 2023, and soon, the woman demanded money under various pretexts. The victim learned of the deceit, leading to the woman's arrest for extortion.

A 74-year-old businessman in Mumbai fell victim to an elaborate honey trap, leading to his extortion of Rs 18.5 lakh, according to the Mumbai police. The case attracted attention after the businessman, who heads a medical disposables firm, lodged a complaint on March 7, triggering a thorough investigation.

Reports indicate the victim, living in Delhi, became acquainted with the accused, a self-proclaimed singer, on a business trip to Mumbai in May 2023. Their relationship turned intimate during a visit to Lonavala, and they continued contact through phone and videocalls. However, the woman soon began demanding large sums of money for a studio and housing expenses.

The demands escalated until September 2023, leading to a disturbing climax when police personnel arrested the businessman on rape charges. Subsequent evidence collection, including video clips, revealed the honey trap scheme, resulting in the woman's arrest for extortion and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code.

