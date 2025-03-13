SADC Ends Troop Deployment in DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially announced the end of its troop deployment mandate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This decision was arrived at during a recent summit of regional leaders.

According to a communique released post-summit, the bloc agreed on a strategic 'phased withdrawal' of the SAMIDRC troops. The move marks a significant shift in the region's peacekeeping efforts.

The decision underscores a new chapter in the Democratic Republic of Congo's journey towards stability, as emphasized by the Southern African regional body.

