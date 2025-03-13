Left Menu

SADC Ends Troop Deployment in DRC

The Southern African Development Community concluded a summit announcing the end of its troop mandate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A phased withdrawal of the SAMIDRC troops will commence immediately, as confirmed in a communique released after the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:01 IST
SADC Ends Troop Deployment in DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially announced the end of its troop deployment mandate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This decision was arrived at during a recent summit of regional leaders.

According to a communique released post-summit, the bloc agreed on a strategic 'phased withdrawal' of the SAMIDRC troops. The move marks a significant shift in the region's peacekeeping efforts.

The decision underscores a new chapter in the Democratic Republic of Congo's journey towards stability, as emphasized by the Southern African regional body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025