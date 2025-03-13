Tragedy in Nayagarh: Family Conflict Leads to Unthinkable Crime

In a shocking incident from Odisha's Nayagarh district, law enforcement officials have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his two minor sons. The tragic crime reportedly stemmed from a family conflict over the man's intent to remarry following the death of his first wife.

The local police disclosed that the grandmother of the deceased was also apprehended for assisting her son in the heinous act. The deceased, Akash Mohanty, 14, and Bikash Mohanty, 9, were found dead in their home in the Fatehgarh police station area.

This grievous event took place on March 9, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover more details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)