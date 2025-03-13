Tragedy in Nayagarh: Family Conflict Leads to Unthinkable Crime
In Odisha's Nayagarh district, a man and his mother have been arrested for the murder of his two sons, aged 14 and 9. The boys were reportedly opposed to their father's plans to remarry following their mother's death, leading to this tragic incident.
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Nayagarh district, law enforcement officials have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his two minor sons. The tragic crime reportedly stemmed from a family conflict over the man's intent to remarry following the death of his first wife.
The local police disclosed that the grandmother of the deceased was also apprehended for assisting her son in the heinous act. The deceased, Akash Mohanty, 14, and Bikash Mohanty, 9, were found dead in their home in the Fatehgarh police station area.
This grievous event took place on March 9, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover more details about the case.
