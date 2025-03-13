Yoga Mahotsav 2025: A Grand Prelude to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025

New Delhi witnessed the grand inauguration of Yoga Mahotsav 2025, a curtain raiser to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, by Shri Pratap Rao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The event marked the beginning of an expansive campaign to promote Yoga’s holistic benefits on a global scale and celebrate India's leadership in this ancient practice.

The event saw the presence of Padmabhushan Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Member of Parliament and Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, along with senior government officials, Yoga Gurus, scientists, and scholars.

Yoga Mahotsav 2025: The Countdown to IDY 2025

The Ministry of Ayush has successfully spearheaded 10 editions of International Day of Yoga, each receiving enthusiastic participation worldwide. The 100-day countdown is a key milestone in the preparation for IDY celebrations, formally initiating the journey towards IDY 2025.

Addressing the audience, Shri Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the importance of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. He emphasized, “For the past decade, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have celebrated Yoga as a grand festival. Yoga is not just a practice but a means to build resilience and good health.”

Launch of International Day of Yoga Handbook, 2025

To cater to the early public interest and demands from event organizers, the Ayush Minister released ‘The International Day of Yoga Handbook, 2025, Version 1.0.’ This handbook serves as a guide for planning and executing IDY-related activities effectively.

10 Unique Signature Events for IDY 2025

To make IDY 2025 more expansive and inclusive, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced 10 Unique Signature Events, reinforcing India's global leadership in Yoga:

Yoga Sangama – A synchronized Yoga demonstration across 10,000 locations aiming for a world record. Yoga Bandhan – Establishing global partnerships with 10 countries to conduct Yoga sessions at iconic landmarks. Yoga Parks – Creation of 1,000 dedicated Yoga Parks to encourage long-term community engagement. Yoga Samavesh – Special Yoga programs tailored for Divyangjan, senior citizens, children, and marginalized groups. Yoga Prabhava – A decadal impact assessment on Yoga’s role in public health. Yoga Connect – A Virtual Global Yoga Summit featuring leading Yoga experts and healthcare professionals. Harit Yoga – A sustainability-driven initiative integrating Yoga with tree planting and clean-up drives. Yoga Unplugged – A youth-oriented event to encourage young people to embrace Yoga. Yoga Maha Kumbh – A week-long festival across 10 locations, culminating in a grand central celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Samyogam – A 100-day initiative integrating Yoga with modern healthcare for holistic wellness.

The Deep Integration of Yoga into Public Life

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, presented data from the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), revealing that Yoga is practiced in 2.5 crore households—approximately 8% of all Indian households. This underscores Yoga’s widespread adoption across the nation.

The Grand Yoga Demonstration at MDNIY

The Yoga Mahotsav 2025 commenced with a live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at 7 AM at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). Over 1,000 Yoga enthusiasts participated, showcasing fundamental Yogic practices such as Yoga Nidra, Pranayama, and Dhyan, emphasizing flexibility, balance, and overall well-being.

Theme-Based Technical Sessions

The event also hosted three insightful theme-based technical sessions:

Science behind Common Yoga Protocol

Anti-Obesity Campaign: Role of Yoga

Decadal Year of IDY Celebrations

Eminent Yoga experts, medical professionals, and scientific researchers participated in these discussions, reinforcing Yoga's scientific and therapeutic potential.

Reflecting on a Decade of International Day of Yoga (IDY)

Since its inception in 2015, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global wellness movement. Here’s a look at some key milestones:

2015 – New Delhi: The first IDY at Rajpath set two Guinness World Records with 35,985 participants.

2016 – Chandigarh: 30,000+ participants, with a first-ever inclusion of 150 Divyangjan.

2017 – Lucknow: 51,000 people gathered, highlighting Yoga as an affordable health solution.

2018 – Dehradun: 50,000+ people participated with the theme “Yoga for Public Health”.

2019 – Ranchi: Focus on ‘Yoga for Heart Care’, benefiting Khadi artisans.

2020 – Virtual (COVID-19 pandemic): 12.06 crore people participated online.

2021 – Virtual: Themed “Yoga for Wellness,” reaching 496.1 million people worldwide.

2022 – Mysuru: The ‘Guardian Ring’ global Yoga relay was introduced.

2023 – Jabalpur & UN HQ, New York: 23.44 crore participants, setting two Guinness World Records.

2024 – Srinagar: 7,000 participants braved the rain, with ISRO scientists joining the ‘Yoga for Space’ initiative.

India’s Commitment to Global Well-being through Yoga

From Rajpath to the United Nations, IDY has strengthened India's leadership in global health and wellness. With the countdown to IDY 2025 officially underway, the Ministry of Ayush remains dedicated to expanding the Yoga movement across borders, inspiring millions to embrace this ancient practice for a healthier and happier world.