Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Daughter's Fatal Fall

A distressing incident unfolded in a housing complex in Panvel, Maharashtra, when a woman allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter from their 29th-floor apartment before committing suicide, as confirmed by police authorities on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred at 8 am on Wednesday at the Palaspe residence, leaving both the woman and her child dead at the scene. The police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Mythili Dua, who was reportedly mentally unstable, according to initial investigations.

A case of murder has been registered against the now-deceased mother, and law enforcement is conducting a thorough probe to understand the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking event.

