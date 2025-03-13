Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Daughter's Fatal Fall

A woman in Panvel, identified as Mythili Dua, allegedly pushed her young daughter from their apartment before committing suicide. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The police have registered a murder case and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in a housing complex in Panvel, Maharashtra, when a woman allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter from their 29th-floor apartment before committing suicide, as confirmed by police authorities on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred at 8 am on Wednesday at the Palaspe residence, leaving both the woman and her child dead at the scene. The police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Mythili Dua, who was reportedly mentally unstable, according to initial investigations.

A case of murder has been registered against the now-deceased mother, and law enforcement is conducting a thorough probe to understand the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

