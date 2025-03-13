Alleged Espionage Scandal Shakes French-Algerian Relations

A finance ministry employee in France faces a formal investigation over allegations of espionage for Algeria, as confirmed by the Paris prosecutor's office. This development adds tension to already fraught political relations between France and Algeria, its former colony.

The accused individual purportedly shared information about Algerian asylum seekers, including dissenters of the current Algerian regime, with a contact at the Algerian consulate in Creteil. Such an indictment in France implies substantial evidence of likely criminal involvement but does not equate to guilt.

The situation arises amidst a diplomatic fallout stemming from France's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a stance that has infuriated the Algerian government. As a result, France has considered revising agreements that facilitate Algerian migration to France, should Algeria not comply with deportation demands.

