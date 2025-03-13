Syria's Constitutional Declaration: Preserving Tradition and Freedom
Syria's new constitutional declaration, announced by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, maintains Islamic jurisprudence as the primary legal foundation while ensuring freedom of opinion and expression. The declaration consists of 44 articles, as briefed by a legal expert from a recently established committee.
Syria's interim government has reaffirmed its commitment to Islamic jurisprudence as the cornerstone of its legal system. The declaration, signed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, also promises to uphold freedoms of opinion and expression.
A total of 44 articles comprise the declaration, emphasizing continuity and reform.
Legal experts outline the significance of the articles, highlighting the blend of traditional values with modern freedoms as essential for national unity and progress.
