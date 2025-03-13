Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Maoist Explosive Threat in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, security personnel successfully defused two IEDs and seized an arms cache. Collaborating CRPF and police teams dismantled Maoist explosives and an arms dump in separate villages, ensuring civilian safety and showcasing effective policing against insurgent tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jharkhand have averted a major threat by defusing two explosive devices and uncovering a cache of arms in the West Singhbhum district, according to local authorities. The operation, conducted on Thursday, was a combined effort by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Jharkhand Police.

During the operation, officers acting on intelligence reports discovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), weighing a combined 18 kilograms, in the village of Diku Ponga, under the Chotanagra police station jurisdiction. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar stated bomb disposal squads were called in to safely neutralize the threat posed by these devices, believed to be planted by Maoist insurgents.

In addition to defusing the explosives, the force uncovered a hidden Maoist arms depot in Jhimirekir village within the Tonto police station's area. Items recovered included a pistol with a magazine, several explosives and detonators, electronic car remotes, and essential bomb-making materials. This operation highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region and the proactive measures taken to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

