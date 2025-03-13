Swift Justice: Boy Rescued from Kidnappers in Punjab
A seven-year-old boy in Ludhiana was kidnapped for a Rs 1 crore ransom but was rescued within 24 hours. The main accused was killed in a police shootout, while two accomplices were arrested. The Punjab Police's swift response was praised by local officials.
A harrowing case of abduction came to a swift conclusion in Punjab as a seven-year-old boy was rescued less than a day after being kidnapped for a Rs 1 crore ransom. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the key figure in the crime was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, while two other suspects were taken into custody.
The young boy, Bhavkirat Singh, was taken by two assailants on motorcycles while playing outside his home in Khanna, Ludhiana. His grandfather, Gurjant Singh, immediately alerted authorities, prompting a coordinated effort to locate the child. Punjab Police formed multiple teams and were able to arrest two suspects who provided crucial leads.
The intense search culminated near Mandour village in Patiala's Nabha when the main suspect, Jasprit Singh, opened fire on pursuing officers before being fatally wounded. The rescued boy was found frightened but safe inside the suspect's vehicle. Celebrated for their timely intervention, Punjab Police were awarded a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, with the government emphasizing their commitment to eradicating crime.
