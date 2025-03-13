Left Menu

Swift Justice: Boy Rescued from Kidnappers in Punjab

A seven-year-old boy in Ludhiana was kidnapped for a Rs 1 crore ransom but was rescued within 24 hours. The main accused was killed in a police shootout, while two accomplices were arrested. The Punjab Police's swift response was praised by local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:19 IST
Swift Justice: Boy Rescued from Kidnappers in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing case of abduction came to a swift conclusion in Punjab as a seven-year-old boy was rescued less than a day after being kidnapped for a Rs 1 crore ransom. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the key figure in the crime was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, while two other suspects were taken into custody.

The young boy, Bhavkirat Singh, was taken by two assailants on motorcycles while playing outside his home in Khanna, Ludhiana. His grandfather, Gurjant Singh, immediately alerted authorities, prompting a coordinated effort to locate the child. Punjab Police formed multiple teams and were able to arrest two suspects who provided crucial leads.

The intense search culminated near Mandour village in Patiala's Nabha when the main suspect, Jasprit Singh, opened fire on pursuing officers before being fatally wounded. The rescued boy was found frightened but safe inside the suspect's vehicle. Celebrated for their timely intervention, Punjab Police were awarded a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, with the government emphasizing their commitment to eradicating crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025