Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle Reaches Supreme Court

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to revise blocks on his order restricting birthright citizenship. Trump's directive, challenged by multiple lawsuits, argues against the citizenship granted by the 14th Amendment for those born in the U.S. without American citizen parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:24 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has taken a significant step in his campaign against automatic U.S. birthright citizenship. On Thursday, his administration sought the Supreme Court's intervention to narrow judicial blocks on this component of his immigration policy.

The Justice Department contested three nationwide injunctions imposed by federal courts against Trump's executive order. Issued on January 20, the order sought to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children without at least one American citizen or lawful permanent resident parent.

Trump's action faced legal challenges citing violations of the 14th Amendment. This amendment guarantees citizenship for all born in the U.S. The administration argues it doesn't apply to some immigrants, with this issue now before a Supreme Court with a conservative majority, including three Trump appointees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

